A Nigerian lady has narrated her experience after relocating to the UK and moving into an apartment

According to her, she kept on receiving letters that were addressed to the previous tenant who lived in her apartment

While narrating her experience on TikTok, she told netizens how she was finally able to overcome the situation

A Nigerian lady's relocation to the United Kingdom was met with the unexpected challenge of receiving misaddressed letters.

According to the lady, her experience revealed a common issue faced by many moving into new properties in the UK.

The TikTok user @chioma_ogbidi recounted her initial confusion upon receiving letters intended for her apartment's previous occupant.

Unsure how to proceed, she temporarily stored them with her junk mail until she was determined to resolve the issue by seeking advice.

After her research, she began annotating the envelopes with "Receiver not known at this address."

Afterwards, she paid a visit to the local post office and dropped the letters, ensuring the necessary change.

In her words:

"What do you do when you move into a property and you keep receiving letters that are addressed to the previous tenant? When I first came into the UK, I will just gather these letters and put them in a box where I store my junk and other stuff because I did not know what to do with it until I got the right information.

"First of all you have to get the letters and then write on it receiver not known at this address. Then you take it to a post office near you."

Reactions as lady receives misaddressed letters

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Dare Tunde said:

"Probably a post office not the post boxes, I have these letters sent back, after putting them all in the box."

@Trust no one but yourself said:

"Write return to sender, Not at this address. This is what I have been writing since I came to UK for the past 23 years."

@Manny Loveankh™️ states:

"I just write that and give it to the post man when they come back to deliver my letters."

@Wisty said:

"You can also just put "RTS" (Return to Sender) or "not at this address", it works too if you have lots of letters and don't want to write too much!"

@willwilliams866 added:

"Next time, write RTS on the envelope and circle the return address at the back of the envelope If there is one."

