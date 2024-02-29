The defence headquarters in Abuja has welcomed Mallam Suleiman Rabiu, the man who trekked from Gombe

Rabiu embarked on 700 kilometres on foot to see the chief of defence staff, General Christopher Musa

The 29-year-old revealed that the leadership trait of General Musa spurred his determination to embark on the walk

FCT, Abuja - A 29-year-old driver from Gombe State, Mallam Suleiman Rabiu, undertook a remarkable journey covering over 700 kilometres to express gratitude for the leadership of Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa.

Departing Gombe State on February 12, 2024, he reached Abuja on February 28, 2024, enduring 16 days of challenging weather conditions.

Suleiman Rabiu said he was spurred to embark on the journey due to his admiration for CDS Chris Musa. Photo Credit: DHQ

Suleiman's motivation stemmed from his admiration for General CG Musa's leadership qualities, which he believes have notably enhanced the security of lives and property since assuming office.

He specifically cited the people-centric approach of the CDS as the driving force behind his decision to show solidarity with the Armed Forces Chief.

Rabiu expressed his determination to travel to Abuja to convey his appreciation to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) for his exceptional leadership, which has resulted in notable successes across various operational areas in the country.

He emphasised that his journey serves as evidence of the improved security situation in Nigeria, highlighting that previously, such travels would have been hindered by insecurity, particularly in the Northeast region.

DHQ welcomes Suleiman

Upon arrival, Rabiu was welcomed by Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Assistant Director of Defence Headquarters Provost, Major Nneka Olima, and Special Assistant to the CDS, Alhaji Hashim Hussaini.

Brigadier General Gusau expressed gratitude to the young man for his support of the military, explicitly acknowledging his connection with the Chief of Defence Staff.

He reassured the individual of the continued dedication of the CDS to maintaining maximum security in the country.

He emphasised that the Armed Forces, led by General Musa, prioritise the welfare of the people and are committed to upholding democratic principles and furthering the goals outlined in the President's Renewed Hope agenda.

