At least eight personnel of the Special Task Force of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) have been honoured by the Nigerian Army

It was gathered that these personnel had rejected an N1.5 million bribe from some suspected cattle rustlers in Plateau state

The military commander of the squad encouraged all security personnel to emulate the exemplary conduct demonstrated by the eight distinguished individuals

Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) has recognised and commended eight members of the Special Task Force for refusing a bribe of 1.5 million naira offered by suspected cattle thieves in Plateau State.

The eight personnel stationed at OPSH Sector 4 stopped and seized 30 stolen cows at the Bisichi checkpoint in Barkin Ladi local government area.

These cows, belonging to Shehu Umar and stolen in Mangu, were being transported to an undisclosed location when intercepted by our troops during a routine stop and search operation.

How they rejected cattle rustler bribe in Plateau state

Two individuals, Anas Usman, aged 20, and Gyang Cholly, aged 42, promptly approached the troops following their vehicle being intercepted, attempting to bribe them to obtain a security pass for stolen cattle.

Their monetary offer was declined, leading to the arrest of the suspects and confiscation of the bribe money.

Major General Abubakar, commander of Operation SAFE HAVEN, commended the exemplary behaviour of the troops and awarded them cash rewards.

He emphasised the importance of upholding integrity and courage in their duties.

Brigadier General MO Agi, representing the commander, urged all security personnel to follow the example set by the eight distinguished personnel.

