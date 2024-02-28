Civil servants across the federal agencies enlisted in Steve Oronsaye's Report have been told their jobs are secured

The minister of information, Mohammed Idris, said there are no plans to lay off workers as speculated

Idris highlighted that the government conducted extensive research before implementing any decisions outlined in the Oronsaye report

FCT, Abuja - After concerns arose regarding executing the recommendations from Steve Oronsaye’s report, Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, reassured that the federal government has no intention of laying off workers.

He emphasised that consolidating certain government agencies aims to enhance efficiency within the civil service and reduce expenses.

Speaking at a press briefing series in Abuja, Idris noted that some agencies being merged or dissolved are either redundant or no longer serving their original purposes.

As quoted by The Nation, he said:

“The consideration of Steve Oronsaye’s report is to improve efficiency in the Civil service. This does not mean that the government intends to retrench workers.

“Only two days ago, the President approved a revolutionary approach towards reducing the cost of governance through the implementation of the much-talked-about Oronsaye Report – 12 years after the report was submitted to the then President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

“This is a clear demonstration of Mr. President’s unwavering commitment to fiscal prudence and responsible governance by championing a comprehensive review of the government‘s commissions, agencies, and parastatals.

“In recognition of the need to rationalise the size and scope of government, the President has taken decisive action to merge certain agencies and scrap others that are redundant or have outlived their usefulness.”

Minister confirms safety of civil servants' job

Idris emphasised that the government thoroughly researched before making decisions based on Oronsaye’s report.

He stressed that merging certain agencies and abolishing others were not hasty choices but outcomes of meticulous deliberation and strategic foresight.

The aim was to safeguard crucial services, address citizens’ needs effectively, and prioritise national interests.

Through implementing the report, the minister highlighted that President Tinubu’s objective is to generate substantial cost reductions by eliminating redundant tasks, streamlining administrative procedures, and maximising resource utilisation.

He said:

“This proactive approach will enable the government to operate more efficiently while maintaining the quality and delivery of services to the Nigerian people."

The minister emphasises that these actions aren't happening independently but are integral to a larger plan to overhaul and update government entities.

This plan involves using technology, encouraging new ideas, and instilling a mindset of efficiency and responsibility across various areas.

