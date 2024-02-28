Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - Nigerian authorities on Tuesday, February 27, launched air-conditioned luxury buses fitted with free wi-fi in Abuja.

With this development, the director of FCT’s ‘Transport For Abuja’ (TFA) project, Yakubu Terry, said the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has emphatically begun a repositioning process for intra-city transport needs of Abuja residents.





Speaking on Tuesday, February 27, during the commissioning of the initial batch of fifteen buses that will ply various parts of the capital city under a public/private partnership (PPP) programme, Terry stated that under Wike, renewed hope is manifesting for urban mass transit.

During a brief ceremony at the Eagles Square, Abuja, Terry and the FCT’s Mandate Secretary for Transportation, Uboku Nyah, emphasised that with the ‘Transport For All’ (TFA) project, the FCT has 'decisively commenced the availability of transportation that is secure, convenient and affordable for all Nigerians across various locations in the city'.

He said:

“Our vision for Transport for Abuja is not just about buses and routes, it's a commitment to building a connected, sustainable, and efficient transportation system that will elevate the quality of life for every resident; we envision a city where commuting is seamless, where people can rely on a modern and reliable transit system, and where transportation becomes a facilitator of progress.

“To turn this vision into reality, ‘Transport for Abuja’ has devised a strategic plan that focuses on key city areas and their environs and by connecting the dots efficiently, we aim to create a web of convenience that threads through the fabric of Abuja; our strategy is not just about the number of buses on the road, it's about creating a comprehensive and accessible network that serves the diverse needs of our community.

“We will prioritize lucrative routes and leverage technology to optimize routes, reduce wait times, and enhance the overall commuting experience; as we strive for efficiency, a crucial aspect of our strategy is the introduction of cutting-edge digital payment offerings."

According to Dr Yakubu Terry, passengers’ convenience is paramount and the introduction of various digital payment methods and user-friendly mobile apps, will ensure that passengers can effortlessly purchase tickets and thereby eliminate the need for physical cash, reduce transaction time and speed up the boarding process with seamless and efficient experience for valued riders.

Furthermore, he emphasised that operational efficiency, through the adoption of digital payments will ensure that revenue collection becomes streamlined with an automated ticketing system that reduces manual efforts and minimizes errors, in addition to providing real-time data insights into passenger trends towards optimizing routes.

His words:

“Our digital payment offerings are not just about transactions; they are a gateway to enhanced customer engagement and loyalty; we will introduce loyalty programs and discounts for digital payment users, and we are committed to maintaining open lines of communication through digital channels for updates, promotions, and feedback.

“Digital transactions bring with them financial transparency as clear records provide a robust foundation for auditing processes, and transparent fare structures build trust among our passengers; the risk of revenue leakage or mishandling of cash transactions is being significantly reduced.”

Aside from the free onboard wi-fi and air-conditioning for passengers, the new FCT buses are equipped with live surveillance features for passenger safety.

According to an official, Roy Kweku who conducted government officials, including Zacharia Nyampa and other members of the house of representatives on a short intra-city tour, the goal of TFA is to use innovative methods and ICT towards transforming urban transportation experience for Nigerians.

