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Breaking: Police Finally Reacts to Terror Alerts in Abuja
Nigeria

Breaking: Police Finally Reacts to Terror Alerts in Abuja

by  Bada Yusuf
2 min read

The Nigerian Police Force has dismissed the alarm that terrorists have issued a threat to bomb the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), adding that the viral video of terrorist attacks in Abuja was fake. The police authority explained that the incident never happened and that the viral video was "entirely false, misleading, and malicious."

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According to the police, in a statement on Friday, April 10, preliminary investigation had shown that the viral video was deliberately curated with misleading footage from some online platforms to spread a false story with the intention of causing panic and inciting the public. It is meant to undermine public confidence in the Abuja security architecture.

The Nigerian Police Force has dismissed the report that there was a terrorist attack in Abuja.
Police dismiss claim of terrorist attack in Abuja Photo Credit: @PoliceNG
Source: UGC

The police also announced the arrest of one Pam Joseph, who was accused of being the mastermind behind the creation and distribution of the false video. The force said Joseph's arrest was made after forensic and credible intelligence linked the fake content to him.

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According to the police, every Nigerian has the right to freedom of expression, but "such rights do not extend to the deliberate spread of misinformation capable of threatening public peace and national security." The police then urged members of the public to verify information before spreading it and to refrain from engaging in activities that could lead to fear and disorder

You can read the full statement on X here:

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Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Nigeria PoliceNigeria Police Service CommissionNigerian PresidencyAbuja
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