The Nigerian Police Force has dismissed the alarm that terrorists have issued a threat to bomb the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), adding that the viral video of terrorist attacks in Abuja was fake. The police authority explained that the incident never happened and that the viral video was "entirely false, misleading, and malicious."

According to the police, in a statement on Friday, April 10, preliminary investigation had shown that the viral video was deliberately curated with misleading footage from some online platforms to spread a false story with the intention of causing panic and inciting the public. It is meant to undermine public confidence in the Abuja security architecture.

Police dismiss claim of terrorist attack in Abuja Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: UGC

The police also announced the arrest of one Pam Joseph, who was accused of being the mastermind behind the creation and distribution of the false video. The force said Joseph's arrest was made after forensic and credible intelligence linked the fake content to him.

According to the police, every Nigerian has the right to freedom of expression, but "such rights do not extend to the deliberate spread of misinformation capable of threatening public peace and national security." The police then urged members of the public to verify information before spreading it and to refrain from engaging in activities that could lead to fear and disorder

You can read the full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng