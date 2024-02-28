Former PDP governorship candidate in Kogi, Dino Melaye, has shared an unsigned certificate of survival from President Bola Tinubu

The PDP chieftain shared the satirical post about the current economic condition, which has led to protests by the NLC and some groups in some states

Many Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the post and shared mixed feelings about the one-time senator of Nigeria

Dino Melaye, the former senator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has shared a satirical certificate of survival from President Bola Tinubu, vividly depicting the current hash economic condition in the country.

Recently, there have been protests in some states and by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over ring inflation and food inflation.

The protests were orchestrated by the removal of the fuel subsidy, which has led to economic hardship and a high cost of living in the country.

What Nigerians saying about Melaye, Tinubu

Reacting to the situation in the country, Melaye, who was the PDP candidate in the last Kogi state governorship election, took to his X page to share a certificate of survival purportedly from Tinubu. Many Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the post to share their views.

Below are some of the reactions:

Eze commented that:

"Dino Made it. Congratulations, sir."

Goldman Steve said:

"Uncle, aren't you part of the problem? Have you forgotten your impact in 2015? Have you forgotten how Yahaya Bello became Gov in Kogi State? You are not feeling anything."

Tolulope Dayo cited the lifestyle of the former senator on social media, adding that he was not being affected by the situation. He wrote:

"Will this man @_dinomelaye allow the pure man to breathe? With the lifestyle he displays daily through the social media network, tell me how the suffering affected him and his family?. Sir, please stop disturbing and distracting the poor masses."

A user with the handle HUM said the former governorship candidate can start doing something for the people and should not wait till the election comes. He said:

"He never signed. But you and your candidate can start helping the less privileged now, not until the campaigns to avoid empty and lying promises."

Jerry Govilla tweeted:

"As a senator, what benefits were you to your people? It is not to get money but to manage the money. Nothing you say or do will make sense to Nigerians, so rest."

