The Defence Headquarters has advised Nigerians to ignore media reports regarding a purported coup plot

They have rejected accusations that the presidential guard's brigade was on heightened alert because of suspicious activities, labelling the claims as unfounded

This rebuttal occurs against growing difficulties in Nigeria, as highlighted by Legit.ng

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

The Defence headquarters refuted claims by an online media outlet suggesting that the Presidential Guards Brigade had been placed on high alert due to suspicious activities near the seat of power, hinting at concerns over a possible coup plot.

Brigadier Gen Tukur Gusau, the Acting Director of Defence Information, issued a statement on Monday, February 26, dismissing the allegations as baseless and without merit, emphasising that there was no credible evidence to support such assertions.

The DHQ said it would seek legal redress against the online publisher of the fake news. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The DHQ mentioned that it was discovered that the publication also claimed, among other points, that the suspicion led to an urgent meeting involving President Bola Tinubu, the President's Chief of Staff, and the Commander of the Guards Brigade.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The statement reads:

“The Defence Headquarters wishes to categorically state that the allegation is totally false.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Guards Brigade has been statutorily assigned the responsibility of protecting the seat of power (The Presidency) and by extension the Federal Capital Territory and its environs.

“Hence, it is to be noted that the Guards Brigade has always been on high alert in order to effectively executive its assigned tasks."

DHQ to seek legal redress

The DHQ's press release reiterated General Christopher Musa's commitment to safeguarding democracy in Nigeria.

It condemned the baseless claims made by the publisher and urged the public to ignore them.

The DHQ also called on security agencies to act against the online platform for their unpatriotic behaviour.

The Defence Headquarters also stated its intention to pursue legal action against the matter, which aims to stir unnecessary tension in the country.

Presidency, army reacts to alleged military coup

Similarly, the presidency and military have urged Nigerians to dismiss media claims about a potential coup plot.

Officials have refuted allegations suggesting the presidential guard's brigade was on high alert due to suspicious activity, calling the report baseless.

This denial comes amidst increasing challenges in Nigeria, as reported by Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng