General Buba Marwa (retired) has said that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) will be tougher on drug baron and their cartels in 2023.

Marwa who is the chairman and the chief executive officer of the NDLEA said the drug lords will face tough times should they fail to quit their illicit drug businesses.

Speaking while briefing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, January 18, the NDLEA boss said the agency has upped its game in ridding Nigeria of illicit substance abuse and drug trafficking,

Marwa also noted that last year he had appealed to drug lords and cartels to quit such businesses but they refused to heed the NDLEA's warning

Also stating that the agency already has 34 drug barons in its net who are facing the music in court, Marwa said the NDLEA has secured orders for the temporary forfeiture of their assets.

His words:

"With our prosecution being topnotch, they can look forward to a long time in prison and final forfeiture of their wealth and assets. Those involved in the illicit drug trade should take a cue from our actions. They can again look forward to a tough time this year.

“The signs are clear: we have already in the first two weeks of this year taken down three major drug cartels, one of which has built extensive networks across the world while at least six of their kingpins are in our custody as I speak."

