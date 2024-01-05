NDLEA Commander Iliyasu Mani has exposed a shocking practice of youths in Borno state drinking fermented human urine as a substitute for hard drugs

The youths get high by mixing camel urine, lizard dung, and Mentholated spirit with soft drinks

NDLEA in a statement calls for urgent intervention to curb the escalating crisis, emphasizing the need to address the root causes and educate youths about the dangers of these unconventional and hazardous practices

Borno state, Maiduguri - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has made a strong revelation about youths in Borno state.

NDLEA raises concerns about the health and safety of the youths in Borno. Photo credit: @ndlea_nigeria

The commander of Narcotics of the NDLEA in Borno state, Iliyasu Mani, in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Thursday, January 4, disclosed that youths have resorted to drinking fermented human urine, preserved over 10 days, as an alternative to hard drugs.

How youths in Borno state drink urine water, others, NDLEA sheds more light

He expresses deep concern over the prevalent abuse of psychoactive substances among the youth, noting they also mix other unconventional substances such as lizard dung, camel urine, and Mentholated spirit with soft drinks.

The statement by Mani further disclosed a disturbing trend where young individuals in Borno state also inhale toilet fumes and gutter dirt in their quest to get intoxicated, posing a new challenge for the NDLEA, The Punch reported.

“Despite all these, we must not lose our hope as the agency has strengthened its efforts towards prevention strategy through the establishment of remodeled counselling/rehab centre within the premises of Borno State Command,” the NDLEA commander said.

