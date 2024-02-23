A police officer was injured during an attack on the divisional police station in Malete by some aggrieved students of the Kwara State University (KWASU)

The incident happened on Thursday, February 22 following the raid and operation by the EFCC and NDLEA operatives

The KWASU registrar, Dr Kikelomo W. Sallee, however, said no one was shot and no lives were lost in the unrest as widely reported on social media

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Kwara state, Malete - There was tension in Malete town as some aggrieved students of the Kwara State University (KWASU) attacked the divisional police station after EFCC and NDLEA operatives raided some students’ hostels.

As reported by Daily Trust, a policeman was injured during the attack on Thursday, February 22.

Policeman injured during attack on station Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force/@KwasuOfficial

Source: UGC

The KWASU registrar, Dr Kikelomo W. Sallee said peace had been restored while urging the students to remain calm and lawful.

Salle said no one was shot and no lives were lost in the unrest as widely reported on social media.

“Management has been liaising with and will meet with the EFCC and NDLEA on the arbitrary sting operations on our student body.

“Management does not condone rough handling of bona fide students of our great university, and we urge our dear students to uphold the peaceful and orderly conduct for which our great KWASU is known”

The state police public relations officer (PPRO), Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed that a policeman was injured in the melee.

“The students attacked police stations in the community, destroyed valuable property, and injured policemen.

Ejire-Adeyemi explained that the students mistook a Toyota Hilux vehicle occupied by four armed policemen on official assignment to the town as drug law enforcement agents and chased them to Malete Divisional Police Headquarters.

She added that the students began to throw stones at the police station.

“Additionally, one police officer, PC Fayemi Kehinde, sustained minor injuries as a result of the stones thrown at the police station. He was given first-aid treatment at the hospital and discharged.

EFCC denies shooting KWASU students during operation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) denied the report of shooting at students during a raid the on KWASU hostels.

The anti-graft agency said its operatives neither visited KWASU nor had any joint operation with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday, February 22, 2024, as reported by SaharaReporters.

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale explained that the EFCC's only operation was the arrest of 48 KWASU students and it happened a day earlier.

Source: Legit.ng