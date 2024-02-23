The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to react that its operatives and NDLEA officials shot at KWASU during operation

The anti-graft agency said the story was fabricated and designed to mislead the public about the good work of the EFCC

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale admitted that 48 KWASU students were arrested in a well-coordinated and professional exercise devoid of any incident.

Ilorin, Kwara state - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied the report of shooting at students during a raid the on hostels of Kwara State University (KWASU)

The anti-graft agency said its operatives neither visited KWASU nor had any joint operation with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday, February 22, 2024, as reported by SaharaReporters.

The EFCC, Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement issued via the agency’s X page (formerly known as Twitter) @officialEFCC, on Friday, February 23.

Oyewale explained that the EFCC's only operation was the arrest of 48 KWASU students and it happened a day earlier.

“The said report was fabricated as the Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC neither visited Kwara State University on Thursday, February 22, 2024 nor had any joint operation with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

“The only operation by the Commission happened a day earlier and involved the arrest of 48 students of Kwara State University. It was a well-coordinated and professional exercise devoid of any incident. And no other agency was involved in the operation.”

He enjoined the public to be wary of fabricated stories as the EFCC is committed to its mandate of tackling all forms of economic and financial crimes in Nigeria.

