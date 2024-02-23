Several claims have appeared online saying Nigeria’s former leader, Muhammadu Buhari, died in 2017

Buhari is the 15th and immediate past president of Nigeria, a position he held from 2015 to 2023

A fact-checking platform investigated the claim that Buhari's wife confirmed the former leader's death in 2024

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Daura, Katsina state - Claims surfaced recently that former first lady, Aisha, 'opened up' about impersonation concerns surrounding her husband, Muhammadu Buhari.

The post by a blog, Igbo Times Magazine, claimed that Aisha said Buhari died in 2017 in the United Kingdom (UK).

81-year-old Muhammadu Buhari is still alive. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

It quoted Aisha as saying that a Sudanese man who imitates people's characters was paid to act like the immediate past Nigerian leader.

The post reads:

“My real husband Buhari died in 2017 in the UK before a Sudanese man who mimics people’s characters was paid and clown to act like my late husband - Aisha Buhari Former First Lady of Nigeria opened up.”

Legit.ng reports that rumours that Buhari had been replaced with a body double called "Jubril" from Sudan had been widely shared online.

According to an AFP Fact Check investigation, the rumours began in late 2017 and have appeared on Facebook, X and YouTube.

Separatists have also been fuelling the rumours, fact-checkers found.

Reports of Buhari's death still false

In a report on Friday, February 23, 2024, a fact-checking platform, Africa Check, said it has rated some claims of Buhari's death in 2019 and 2020 as false.

Africa Check said:

"There is no evidence that Buhari died while he was president and was replaced by a look-alike.

"Given the bizarre and widespread nature of the claim, the former first lady’s statement that her husband died in 2017 would have been reported by both local and international media.

"However, no credible local or international media has reported that she has made such statements.

"The claim has been circulating online since 2017. It is still false in 2024."

