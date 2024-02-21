Hunters have killed the 9-year-old lion responsible for the death of a zookeeper, Olabode Olawuyi at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

The lion was shot in one of its legs while in its cage after the tragic incident that left many people sad

The 59-year-old veterinary technologist was said to have been breeding the lion since it was a cub

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Ile-Ife, Osun state - Fresh details have emerged as hunters killed the 9-year-old lion that killed a veterinary technologist, Olabode Olawuyi at the zoological garden of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state.

It was gathered that the zookeeper had been breeding the lion for the past 9 years since the animal was a cub.

Hunters shot lion on its leg after the tragic incident Photo credit: @TSJournalnews/ SONIA LOGRE/AFP

Source: UGC

According to BBC Pidgin, after the tragic incident, hunters started making efforts to kill the lion.

Legit.ng recalls that the lion also injured another staff member working at the OAU zoological garden.

How hunters killed OAU lion

It was gathered that many people were afraid of the lion and the lion's cage was big and wide so the animal had space to move freely.

The hunters approached the cage and shot the lion on its leg. The animal tried to run but couldn’t as it had been hit by a bullet.

Other hunters were also standing outside with guns waiting in case the lion escape from the cage and try to attack them.

While attempting to run, the lion’s leg reportedly broke its leg as a result of the bullet and fell.

As reported by The Punch, the 59-year-old Olawuyi was born on December 22nd, 1965 and would have exited service in 2025.

Zookeeper killed while trying to rescue woman

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Chairman of the National Association of Non-Academic Staff of Universities, OAU branch, Wole Odewumi, said the lion attacked and killed Olawuyi while trying to rescue a woman.

Odewumi said the zoological garden on the institution’s campus has been shut down following the tragic incident. The OAU NASU chairman said the lion first attacked the woman before going for Olawuyi who attempted to rescue the woman from it.

He explained that the zookeeper must have assumed that the lion would recognise him.

Source: Legit.ng