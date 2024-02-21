An Ogun varsity student has committed suicide after learning that her course was not accredited for six years

Taskforce from the Ogun state ministry of health and SNMC stormed the Harvarde College of Science, Business and Management Studies in Obada of Abeokuta, the state capital, for the accreditation

The state's officials sealed the department of nursing in the institution on the grounds that the course had not been accredited for the school for over six years

Abeokuta, Ogun - A Harvarde College of Science, Business and Management Studies, Obada in Abeokuta, Ogun State, 300-level nursing student, has reportedly taken her life illegally.

Ajoke, who was identified as the victim's name, was said to have killed herself after the report that the government sealed her department because it was not accredited to offer nursing programmes.

The Ogun state ministry of health and members of the State Nursing and Midwifery Committee (SNMC) shut down the nursing department of the institution for issuing certificates in nursing science for six years without accreditation from the SNMC.

Why Ogun varsity's nursing department was shut

During the enforcement exercise on Tuesday, February 20, the permanent secretary of the state's ministry of health, Kayode Oladehinde, posited that the action of the institution was one of the factors responsible for quackery in the medical profession, and posing threats to the health of the people in the state.

He further revealed that the nursing department of the institution would not be opened if it was not accredited.

According to Oladehinde's representative, Serifat Aminu, the acting director of nursing services, every nursing degree obtained from the Harvarde College and other similar institutions without being accredited by the NMCN would remained worthless.

Aminu maintained that graduates from such schools would be denied the certification to practice in Nigeria and every other part of the world.

