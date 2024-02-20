The management of OAU has declined comments on what led to the death of one of its staff, Olabode Olawuyi

But the chairman of the non-teaching staff, Wole Odewumi, disclosed that another staff has been injured by a lion

Odewumi, however, refuses to disclose how the incident happened or when but reports have it that the sad development occurred while feeding the wild cats

A staff member working at the Zoological Garden of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has been injured by a lion.

The chairman of the National Association of Non-Teaching Staff of Universities (NANTSU) OAU, Ile-Ife branch, Mr. Wole Odewumi, confirmed this to The Punch on Monday, February 19.

Odewumi said details of how the incident happened were not available, but there were insinuations that the deceased had left the cage opened, while trying to feed the animal when he got seized by the lion.

He, however, confirmed that a veterinary technologist, Olabode Olawuyi, was killed by a lion in the OAU zoological garden on Monday. He added that Olawuyi’s death was a loss to the entire OAU community.

Odewumi condoled the family of the late Olawuyi, and said the leadership of the association would meet the university’s management to discuss the welfare of the family left behind by the deceased.

He said:

“The injured staff could have sustained the injury when those at the scene were running helter-skelter in panic during the incident.”

