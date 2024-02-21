The NASU Chairman, OAU branch, Wole Odewumi, said veterinary technologist, Olabode Olawuyi was killed while trying to rescue a woman from the lion

Odewumi explained that the deceased's attempt to save the woman got the lion angry and attacked him squarely

According to Odewumi, Olawuyi died before they could rush him to the health centre on the university campus

Ile-Ife, Osun state - The Chairman of the National Association of Non-Academic Staff of Universities, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) branch, Wole Odewumi, has narrated how a lion attacked and killed a veterinary technologist, Olabode Olawuyi while trying to rescue a woman.

Odewuni said the zoological garden on the institution’s campus has been shut down following the tragic incident.

Legit.ng recalls that the lion also injured another staff member working at the OAU zoological garden.

How lion killed OAU zookeeper

The OAU NASU chairman said the nine-year-old lion first attacked a woman before going for Olawuyi who attempted to rescue the woman from it.

“I spoke to some of his colleagues, and they told me what happened. The lion attacked a woman first. The woman is also a staff working at the zoo.

“The deceased intervened to free the woman from the lion. He must have assumed that the lion would recognise him. His intervention to free the woman must have infuriated the animal. The lion left the woman and attacked him squarely.

“After he was freed from the lion’s grip, they rushed him to the health centre on campus here. He however died before he got there. But the second person that was attacked, a woman, is still on admission receiving treatment presently.”

OAU's 9-year-old lion kills staff

Legit.ng earlier reported that the university's public relations officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, who confirmed the incident said Olawuyi, until his death, was a veterinary technologist who had been in charge of the OAU zoological garden for over a decade.

Olarewaju said other members of staff who were at the scene of the incident did everything within their power to rescue their boss, but the wild cat had already caused severe fatalities.

The statement added that university management has sent a delegation to the widow and children of the deceased.

