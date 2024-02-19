EFCC operatives have arrested a banker and Point of Sales (POS) cashier for allegedly selling new naira notes to customers in Rivers state

The banker, Soberechukwu Inya Ewa and the POS agent, Azubuike Mamwu Obasi were arrested on Friday, February 15, 2024.

The anti-graft agency disclosed that the two suspects will be charged to court for selling new naira notes and engaging in currency racketeering

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A banker, Soberechukwu Inya Ewa and a Point of Sales (POS) cashier, Azubuike Mamwu Obasi have been arrested for allegedly selling new naira notes to customers for commercial purposes in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested the suspects at Ecobank, Rumuobiakani and Maddox Night Club, new Government Reservation Area, GRA, in the early hours of Friday, February 15, 2024.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by EFCC via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter)@officialEFCC, on Sunday, February 18

The anti-graft agency said an investigation revealed that the banker specialises in selling new naira notes to POS cashiers for commercial purposes.

The POS operator was caught engaging in currency racketeering by charging fees for new naira notes.

The EFCC operatives arrested Obasi while in possession of N554,600.00 (Five Hundred and Fifty-Four Thousand, Six Hundred Naira).

The statement disclosed that the two suspects would soon be charged to court for currency racketeering.

EFCC arrests pastor over N1.3b fake grants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that EFCC arrested the general overseer of Faith On The Rock Ministry International, Apostle Theophilus Oloche Ebonyi. He was arrested for defrauding church members and other Nigerians using fake grants from the Ford Foundation to the tune of N1, 319,040,274.31 billion.

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, made this known in a statement on Monday, February 5, in Abuja. Oyewale noted that Apostle Ebonyi would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

The cleric was traced and nabbed for defrauding his victims, comprising non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and individuals. He achieved this by advertising an intervention project through his NGO (Theobarth Global Foundation) claiming that the Ford Foundation was offering a grant of $20,000, 000. 000, to assist the less-privileged in the society.

