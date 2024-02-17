Nine graduates of the Faculty of Law of Lagos State University (LASU) have made first-class honours in the Nigeria Law School final examination.

LASU VC, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said she is so proud of the outstanding students' achievements.

The remarkable academic feat is the highest in a single academic year in the history of the LASU Faculty of Law

Lagos state - The Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU) Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, celebrated nine graduates of the Faculty of Law first class honour in the just released Bar final examination results.

The achievement is said to be the highest in a single academic year in the history of the Faculty of Law of the university.

This was contained in a statement issued via the university's official Facebook page on Friday. February 16.

Who are LASU graduates who made first-class?

According to the statement, the outstanding students are Akinmusire Sina Victor, Owolabi Yusuf Olatunji, Badmus Sulaimon Ayodele, Oyede Mariam Adejumoke, Afolabi Aderonke Salmat, Lawal Adebisi Bilqees, Haastrup Adetumbi Wuraola, Fagbolade Ewaoluwa Blessing, and Ogungbo Azeezat Toluwalase.

Prof Olatunji-Bello said the achievement strengthened the position of the LASU Law programme as the flagship Faculty for prospective law students in Nigeria.

She congratulated the Dean, Prof. Olatoye and the entire faculty on the achievement.

"This result is an evidence of the dedication and diligence of all staff. I am so proud of you all. Congratulations!"

Aminat Yusuf: LASU law student obtain 5.0 CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that for obtaining a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0, Aminat Yusuf, a LASU law student received the attention of the Lagos state governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, June 16, congratulated Yusuf on the remarkable feat. Expressing joy over the student's outstanding academic achievement, Sanwo-Olu maintained that Lagos state will continue to support academic excellence.

The governor, however, added that the student's dedication and hard work have finally paid off. "I am also thrilled to hear about the outstanding academic achievements of 282 students who achieved first-class honours in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 sessions. As a state, we will continue to reward and support academic excellence."

