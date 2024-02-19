The Peoples Democratic Party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has accused President Tinubu of embezzling public funds obtained from petrol subsidy

The former vice president noted that the reluctance of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to remit the proceeds from the scheme was to embezzle it

Atiku alleged that the NNPC's failure to deposit the funds into the federal government account is a major contributor to the prevailing economic crisis in the country

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has levelled accusations against President Tinubu, alleging misappropriation of funds from petrol subsidy returns.

According to Atiku, the president's failure to address reports regarding petrol subsidy suggests that these funds may have been diverted for personal gain.

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar accuses President Tinubu of misappropriating the proceeds from the petrol subsidy.



Atiku's claims were articulated through his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, in response to a statement by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicating the resumption of petrol subsidy payments by the Nigerian Government.

It was revealed that nearly N1 trillion is allocated monthly for subsidy, surpassing the amount expended during the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Shaibu pointed out that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation's reluctance to remit the required funds to the federal government hints at the embezzlement of public funds into private accounts.

He emphasized Tinubu's alleged role in this malfeasance, stating:

“Tinubu has been boasting at every economic forum that he deserves to be in the Guinness Book of records for removing petrol subsidy. He even said before ringing the closing bell at NASDAQ in New York last September that the ‘corrupt subsidy’ regime and FX issues had been resolved.

“But as every other thing relating to Tinubu, this has turned out to be another lie from the pit of hell."

Shaibu highlighted the disparity between diesel and petrol prices in Nigeria, attributing it to the surreptitious return of petrol subsidy.

He criticised the lack of transparency surrounding subsidy allocation, citing former Central Bank Governor Lamido Sanusi's concerns about the non-remittance of foreign exchange (FX) by the NNPC.

Shaibu also expressed disappointment in Finance Minister Wale Edun and CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso for their silence on the matter, accusing them of complicity in covering up the petrol subsidy scandal.

He also lamented the obstruction of the Dangote refinery's operations by the Tinubu government, exacerbating Nigeria's economic challenges.

Atiku offers Tinubu solutions to economic crisis

