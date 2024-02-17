The former governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, celebrated his 64th birthday on Friday, February 16

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has sent heartfelt wishes to former Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai on his birthday, February 16, 2024.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, , the President commended the exemplary leadership and remarkable contributions of the accomplished administrator to the nation throughout his illustrious career in public service.

El-Rufia served as a two-term governor under the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), and former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

President Tinubu is confident that el-Rufai's dedication to serving the nation will remain a motivation, particularly for young Nigerians eager to impact the country's progress positively.

He extends his best wishes to the former governor, hoping for his ongoing success, good health, and fulfilment in all his future endeavours.

Tinubu bags international appointment

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has been appointed the African Union's representative for human resources in health and community health delivery partnership.

This decision was made based on Tinubu's significant contributions to the health sector, characterised by ambitious and innovative initiatives with a strong focus on people.

This appointment adds to Tinubu's role as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) chairman, showcasing his growing influence in regional and continental affairs.

Shehu Sani makes cryptic post on Tinubu’s AU appointment

Elsewhere, ex-Kaduna central senator Shehu Sani reacted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s new appointment.

African Union (AU) appointed President Tinubu as champion for human resources for health and community health delivery partnership.

After Nigeria’s Super Eagles lost the AFCON final to Ivory Coast, Sani said the country is now the “Champion of health’ in Africa.”

