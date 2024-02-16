President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been appointed the African Union's representative for human resources in health and community health delivery partnership

This decision was made based on Tinubu's significant contributions to the health sector, characterised by ambitious and innovative initiatives with a strong focus on people

This appointment adds to Tinubu's role as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) chairman, showcasing his growing influence in regional and continental affairs

President Bola Tinubu has been appointed the African Union Champion for Human Resources for Health and Community Health Delivery Partnership.

As a result, he will be speaking at the ministerial executive leadership program on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

This announcement came via a statement from the President's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, titled 'President Tinubu appointed as AU Champion for health.'

As quoted by Punch, the Tinubu's spokesperson said:

It was in “recognition of President Tinubu’s commitment to train 120,000 frontline health workers nationwide within 16 months and to double the number of primary health facilities in communities across all local government areas of the federation from 8,800 to over 17,000 over the next three years.”

The African Union Commission (Africa CDC) communicated in a letter to Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the President had been appointed based on the recommendation of the Africa CDC's Committee of Heads of State and Government, led by Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union.

AU recognises Tinubu's impact on health sector

Africa CDC acknowledged Tinubu's efforts to increase the capacity of health personnel enrollment from accredited nursing and midwifery institutions in Nigeria to address the growing demand for new facilities.

Additionally, they praised his initiative to establish a paid volunteer youth force of social accountability officers to monitor primary health centres' operational and financial integrity.

The statement continued:

“The African Union has identified the Nigerian leader as the right champion for this noble and actionable continental effort.”

Tinubu has been invited by the Commission to speak at the Ministerial Executive Leadership Programme on February 17, 2024, at the Africa CDC Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The theme, ' Impactful Leadership in Health: A Whole Government Approach,' is scheduled to coincide with the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government.

