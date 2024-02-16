Former Kaduna central senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's new appointment

African Union (AU) earlier today appointed President Tinubu as champion for human resources for health and community health delivery partnership.

Sani said after Nigeria's Super Eagles lost the AFCON final to Ivory Coast, the country is now the "Champion of health’ in Africa.”

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna central senator, Shehu Sani has revealed Nigeria’s new position in the continent of Africa.

Sani said Nigeria is now the “Champion of health’ in Africa” after the Super Eagles lost the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 to the host country, Ivory Coast on Sunday, February 11.

Sani reacted to Tinubu's appointment as Champion for Health at AU Summit in Ethiopia Photo credit: Shehu Sani/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani, on Friday, February 16.

He stated this while reacting to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appointment at the Africa Union (AU).

“We lost the AFCON championship in Abidjan but we are now the ‘Champion of Health’ in Africa.”

Nigerians react as Tinubu bags new appointment

ŘÊÂŁÎŠŤ@simpleiykejnr

Health in Africa! Our president and politicians still goes abroad for healthcare…

Adams @osagie_adams

No be lie,

since Bulaba is a regular visitor to France on health grounds.

We deserve to be in the No. 1 spot on health.

✨⭐ Omonîîde@wayleswonder

An African award in the bag, the Guinness World Record is next in line—dreams come true, Jagaban!

esiaba clinton @esiabaclinton1

Champion of health deh go France receive medical attention. Una deh play too much for Africa.

Evergreen @Chris_Okp

What God cannot do does not exist...

Easy@TadeOmole

Our balablue still go for medical check up abroad, you can even find syringe in aso villa hospital. Champion of disaster.

