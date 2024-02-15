A committee has been set up by the House of Representatives to checkmate the negative impact of sports betting in Nigeria

The committee on inter–governmental affairs was also mandated to carry out its findings on youth participation in sports betting

This came as the federal lawmakers adopted a motion on Thursday, February 15, to stop sports betting in the country

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - In a move to curb crime rates and suicide attempts by the youths in Nigeria, on Thursday, February 15, the House of Representatives resolved to stop sports betting.

House of Reps backs ban of sports betting in Nigeria. Photo credit: House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Nation, the federal lawmakers urged the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) to comply with the Lottery Regulatory Commission Act, 2005.

Reps insists sports betting increases crime and suicide

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Honourable Kelechi Nwogu (PDP-Rivers) at plenary in Abuja on Thursday.

Vanguard reported that approximately 60 million Nigerians aged between 18 and 40 engage in sports betting.

According to him, weak or neglected regulations of sports betting have given rise to mental health problems, such as depression, anxiety and addiction.

“Betting has given rise to increased crime rate and eventual suicide,” he said.

He harped on the need for campaigns to prevent the negative social impact of lottery and underage participation.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation to conduct comprehensive nationwide campaign to raise public awareness about the negative impact of youth participation in sports betting.

Reno Omokri urges Tinubu to ban sports betting apps

Similarly, Legit.ng reported earlier that Reno Omokri, former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has called on President Tinubu to issue an Executive Order authorising the Nigerian Communications Commission to ban sports betting apps.

Omokri said Tinubu should also revoke the licenses of any physical sports betting operators in the country.

He stated this via his X account (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri, on Wednesday, January 3.

The critic and public affairs commentator said gambling is an epidemic that is destroying Nigerian youths.

Source: Legit.ng