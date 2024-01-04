Reno Omokri has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ban sports betting apps to stabilise the naira, improve the economy

Omokri said Nigeria spends $1 billion on gambling daily and most of the money leaves Nigeria's economy to Russia, South Africa, and Europe.

The former presidential aide said gambling is an epidemic that is destroying Nigerian youths and must be checked by President Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Reno Omokri, former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to issue an Executive Order authorising the Nigerian Communications Commission to ban sports betting apps.

Omokri said Tinubu should also revoke the licenses of any physical sports betting operators in the country.

Reno Omokri says Nigeria spends $1 billion on gambling daily Photo Credit: Reno Omokri/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He stated this via his X account (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri, on Wednesday, January 3.

The critic and public affairs commentator said gambling is an epidemic that is destroying Nigerian youths.

Omokri said according to the National Lottery Trust Fund, Nigeria spends $1 billion on gambling daily, adding that an average Nigerian spends $15 daily on sports betting and other types of gambling.

The naira can never sustain its rally under such circumstances because most of the money leaves Nigeria's economy to Russia, South Africa, and Europe.

“But Tinubu is an accountant. He must know that this parasitic economic sabotage will destroy Nigeria if left unchecked.

“A lot of the petty crime in Nigeria is caused by youths seeking money, by any means, to fund their gambling habit. It would be irresponsible for a first-class accountant like Tinubu not to act on such a matter as threatening to our national security as this gambling epidemic.”

Man allegedly takes own life after losing N2.5m to betting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Onoh Chukwuma Richard, took his own life for allegedly losing N2.5m to betting in Umuahia, the Abia state capital.

Onoh took his life because he could not bear the shame and pressure from those he borrowed money from.

Before taking his own, Onoh posted on his Facebook page that he would meet his maker on Tuesday, December 12.

Student seeks financial assistance after losing school fees to betting

A Nigerian youth took to social media to seek help after losing his school fees to betting.

In a viral tweet on X, the student, @YusufOp21648411, said he was moved to use his school fees after watching a punter promote virtual betting for months.

Unfortunately for him, things did not turn out as he expected.

Source: Legit.ng