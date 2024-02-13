Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and governance.

Kano, Kano state - A federal high court in Kano on Tuesday, February 13, prohibited the state government from demolition of residential buildings at Salanta quarters.

The government of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had marked some buildings for demolition. It claimed the buildings were illegally sold by the immediate past administration. However, residents approached the court.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had started the demolition of buildings in Kano, much to the displeasure of the opposition party. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

As reported by Daily Trust, Justice Simon Amobeda, while delivering judgement in fundamental rights enforcement suit, held that the landed properties in question were legitimately acquired and therefore could not be demolished without the consent of the owners.

Attempts to get comments from the state attorney general and commissioner for justice Haruna Dederi, on the judgement and the government’s next move were not successful.

