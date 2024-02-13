Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates across Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter). The release was signed by the acting head, public affairs, WAEC Nigeria, Moyosola Adesina, on Tuesday evening, February 13.

According to her, only 46,267 out of the 80,904 candidates who sat for the examination (2023-second series) scored a minimum of five credits.

She said this translates to 57.19% of candidates obtaining credit and above in a minimum of five subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics).

She added that 35,830 candidates, representing 44.29%, obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

How to check WAEC result

WAEC asked candidates to visit www.waecdirect.org and ascertain their status before checking the digital certificate platform (www.waec.org).

There, they can access the digital copies of your certificates.

