A presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga said Nigeria is a poor country and the people have a poor estimation of the country’s wealth.

Onanuga said Nigeria’s minimum wage of N33,000 ($39) compared to South Africa’s $240 is a clear reflection that Nigeria is a poor country

He said hopefully the pressure on Nigeria's finances will be reduced with the removal of subsidies on petrol and the unification of the exchange rate.

FCT, Abuja - Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said Nigeria is a poor country and the people have a poor estimation of the country’s wealth.

Onanuga stated this during an interview on Arise Television on Monday, February 12.

He said Nigeria is still a very poor country compared to other African nations in terms of its low per capita income.

The presidential aide said:

“Our country is a very very poor country. I think we have a very poor estimation of the wealth of our country. I think our wealth is overestimated.” In terms of minimum wage, South Africa's minimum wage is about 240 dollars per month. In Nigeria, the 33, 000 is just about 39 dollars a month. Look at the gap. You can see that this is reflected in other wages.

"The index of poverty is there. It’s obvious we have it and people are poor and that’s why when we have this problem we are facing now; they cannot adjust because we don’t have disposable income. It is a very pathetic situation and the government is concerned."

Onanuga added that Tinubu's administration “is hoping that the pressure on our finances will reduce” with the removal of subsidies on petrol and the unification of the exchange rate, Vanguard reported.

