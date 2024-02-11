Access Holdings has responded to numerous enquiry involving its Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Wigwe

This followed an earlier report that its CEO may have been involved in the crash while in the United States on Friday

The company said it presently lacks details about the happening but is collaborating with US authorities.

Access Holdings Plc has reacted to inquiries about a helicopter crash in the United States reportedly involving its group chief executive officer, Herbert Wigwe.

It said this in a post tagged “Important announcement” on its official Instagram handle, @myaccessbank.

Legit.ng reported that Wigwe was reportedly involved in a helicopter crash while in the United States on Friday, February 9, 2024.

Wigwe, a high flyer in the Nigerian banking sector, has had an illustrious career spanning decades.

According to multiple reports, including TheCable, the incident occurred in California near the Nevada border, where Wigwe was accompanied by his wife and son.

Access Bank reacts

In its comments, Access Holdings said it received inquiries about an aeroplane crash but did not mention Wigwe’s name in the message posted on its social media handle.

The statement read:

“We have received numerous inquiries concerning an airplane crash in the USA.

“Presently, we lack specific information; however, we are actively collaborating with US authorities who will furnish updates.

“Your understanding and support are valued, and we commit to keeping you informed promptly as we receive updates on the situation.”

Meanwhile, The Punch reported that the US Federal Aviation Administration did not disclose the identities of the six people said to be onboard when it confirmed the crash earlier.

The message on its website read:

“A Eurocopter EC 130 helicopter crashed near Nipton, California, around 10 pm local time on Friday, February 9. Six people were on board.”

Nigerian reacts to reported helicopter crash

Legit.ng reported that Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the reported involvement of Wigwe, his wife, son and three others in a chopper crash in California, United States.

According to Leadership newspaper sources, the tragic incident happened on Friday night, February 9.

It was gathered that the chopper was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border city between Nevada and California.

