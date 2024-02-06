A businessman was allegedly taken away by some police officers in Abuja to an unknown location, and they collected N29.9 million from him

According to a narrator, the man was forced to make a video to indict himself of being either a fraudster, involved in cultism, ritual, or he is a member of IPOB

In a swift reaction to the development, the police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi on Tuesday, February 6, disclosed that the Force is investigating the matter

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested some officers who reportedly abducted a businessman in Abuja and extorted N29.9 million from him in January 2024.

A video has exposed how some police officers kidnap and extort Abuja residents.

Source: Facebook

The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the development on Tuesday, February 6, in a post shared on his X account (@Princemoye1).

Adejobi disclosed that the police had taken significant steps toward ensuring justice prevailed in the case.

He tweeted:

"We are making a headway on this matter, and justice will be served, as some suspects have been arrested. Hakuna matata."

Meanwhile, the businessman was reportedly abducted at one of his sites in Abuja by armed police officers who detained him until he transferred all the money in his bank account to them.

Subsequently, they insisted that he call his relatives and friends to keep sending money before he could be released.

In a video posted on X, the narrator Harrison Gwamnishu @HarrisonBbi18 had said:

“I posted about the case of N29,900,000 police extortion in Abuja, Nigeria. Alright, I don’t know how to call it, whether it is police robbery, kidnapping or police extortion. But this is beyond extortion. This is criminal act and this is kidnapping and they collected from this young man is called ransom.

“All right, this young man was driving yesterday going to his site because he has a building project in Abuja here and he was stopped by some police officers who were dressed in black with Ak-47 seven rifle magazines and they took him away.”

Watch the video below as the narrator explained all that transpired between the businessman and the police officers.

