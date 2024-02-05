President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been charged to dig deep and save Nigeria from its economic ruin

This was according to former vice president Atiku Abubakar, who attacked Tinubu's economic policies

He accused President Tinubu and his entire cabinet of lacking concrete ideas to salvage the country's economy

Atiku Abubakar has criticised President Bola Tinubu's latest economic initiatives, expressing scepticism about the "renewed hope" they promise.

The former Vice President, who represented the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, argued that Tinubu's economic strategies have not lived up to expectations, leading to disappointment among the populace.

Atiku further pointed out that these policies adversely affect small businesses and prompt large multinational companies to leave the country.

On Sunday, February 4, he stated that President Tinubu had demonstrated an inability to address the nation's diverse challenges in the face of economic difficulties.

As quoted by Daily Trust, Atiku said:

“The economy’s performance has, in recent weeks and months, been a subject of intense discourse among Nigerian citizens at home and abroad. Nigerians are gravely concerned, and rightly so, that Tinubu’s poor response to Nigeria’s economic challenges is setting the stage for a prolonged and deeper domestic economic crisis.

“His economic policies, drawn from a so-called renewed hope agenda, are ironically dashing hopes, creating pain and causing despair."

He mentioned that the private sector is shrinking rapidly, with small businesses being weakened and multinational companies, uncertain about the economy, exiting Nigeria in large numbers.

The ex-vice president highlighted that the escalating cost of living is causing increased suffering for the less fortunate in towns and villages, leading to hunger as essential goods like bread become unaffordable for the average Nigerian.

Atiku slams Tinubu's 2024 budget

He criticised the 2024 budget proposal of the current administration, labelling it as lacking in "tangible ideas and actions."

Furthermore, he pointed out that the president has shown a lack of ability to address the growing challenges in the foreign exchange market.

Atiku said:

“BAT has shown no capacity to deal with the adverse and disastrous impact of the new subsidy regime on the people and businesses and the new foreign exchange policy, which provides for a free-floating exchange rate.

“His initiatives are literally uninformed, arbitrary, and chaotic. BAT’s palliatives are too mean, pitiable, and contemptuous of the poor. He seems genuinely lost, bewildered, and overwhelmed.”

He urged Tinubu to seek help to revive the “dead economy urgently”.

