There is unrest in Niger state following the surge in living costs and the rising cost of food prices

Residents in Niger state take to strategic locations in the state and expressed their displeasure over the hardship brought about by Tinubu's harsh economic policies

However, 25 people including women have been arrested in connection to the Monday and Wednesday protest that rocked the state capital, Minna

The Niger State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old woman, Aisha Jibrin, in connection to the mass protest on Monday, February 5, over the high cost of living in Minna, the state capital.

As reported by The Punch, Aisha was arrested alongside two other women: 57-year-old Fatima Aliyu, and 43-year-old Fatima Isyaku; and 22 others.

Recall that residents of Minna, the Niger state capital, on Monday, February 5, blocked main roads in the city to protest the high cost of living.

As reported by The Nation, women and young people chanted protest songs while police officers and other security personnel observed the situation.

The demonstrators said that the increase in food prices and the alleged inadequate response from the government forced them to block main roads to draw the attention of authorities.

Fresh protest in Niger

Wednesday’s protest is coming after a similar protest in Minna, the state capital just two days ago.

Suleja, the commercial nerve centre of Niger State, is only a few kilometres away from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Niger police arrest 25 for protesting high cost of living

An eyewitness, Mr. Yazid Abubakar, who spoke to Channels Television by telephone, said the protesters stormed the popular Moroko Road where the biggest market is located in the town.

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions such as “Leadership is all about improving the life of the masses,” and “Nigerians are suffering, stop the hardship now,” among others.

On Wednesday, Niger state police public relations officer (PPRO), Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the arrest of Jibrin, the initiator of the protest, and 24 other suspects.

Minna protest: Tinubu gives crucial order on food prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the recent protest in Minna, Niger state, about the surge in food prices and deteriorating economic conditions has caused concern within the Bola Tinubu administration.

It has also prompted the president to urgently instruct officials to devise strategies to tackle the escalating food prices nationwide.

This revelation came from Mohammed Idris, the minister of Information and National Orientation, following a gathering of the presidential committee on Emergency Food Intervention in Abuja on Tuesday.

Idris emphasised the president's apprehension regarding the availability and affordability of food commodities nationwide.

