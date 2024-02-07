Medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists and Environmental Health Officers are advised to apply for the 2024 Hajj National Medical Team (NMT).

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, (NAHCON) made the announcement on Wednesday, February 7

NAHCON said the 2024 National Medical Team Operation will be based on volunteerism in line with international standard

FCT, Abuja - The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, (NAHCON) is inviting medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists and Environmental Health Officers (EHO) to apply for the 2024 Hajj National Medical Team (NMT).

The registration will commence on Monday, February 12 and close on Monday, February 26, 2024.

This was contained in a statement published via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @nigeriahajjcom, on Wednesday, February 7.

Interested applicants are advised to visit NAHCON’s website, click on Resource and then NMT Application Portal.

The following documents are to be attached to the application:

Guarantor’s form

Basic professional certificate

NYSC Certificate (where applicable)

Current annual professional practising license

Profile photo (taken against a white background)

Applicant declaration’

Employer’s clearance letter

Hajj Commission announces N4.9m Fare for Pilgrimage

NAHCON set the 2024 Hajj fare at N4.9 million. In a statement released by the commission, it was gathered that it had established N4.5 million as the deposit, but many intending pilgrims struggled to meet this requirement.

According to Fatima Sanda Usara, Assistant Director of Public Affairs at NAHCON, pilgrims from Southern states are expected to pay N4,899,000, those from Northern states N4,699,000, and individuals from Yola and Maiduguri will pay N4,679,000 for the upcoming Hajj. The commission attributes the fare increase to the challenging foreign exchange rate, a significant issue affecting Nigeria's economy.

The commission has set a deadline of February 12th for prospective pilgrims to transfer funds to service providers, ensuring compliance before the February 29th cutoff. The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, had initially aimed to keep the 2024 Hajj fare at the initial deposit of N4.5 million.

