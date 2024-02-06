Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Lagos state - The Federal High Court in Lagos has quashed the N21.5bn money laundry charges preferred against a former Chief of Air Staff, Adesola Amosun, and two others.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on June 29, 2016, arraigned Amosun on a 26-count charge for alleged conspiracy and conversion of the funds belonging to the NAF to their personal use, The Punch reported.

Court rejects EFCC N21bn money laundering charge against former Air Chief, Amosun Photo Credit: @That_small_guy1/ Court of Appeal

Source: UGC

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke quashed the amended charges against the defendants and declared the investigation of Amosun dated January 30, 2015, null and void.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“As officers of the armed forces, they ought to have been first investigated by the armed forces and tried rather than charging them before this court.”

Source: Legit.ng