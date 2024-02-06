The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) apprehended Abubakar Ahmad Sirika, the sibling of former aviation minister Hadi Abubakar Sirika

It was gathered that the arrest was part of an investigation into fraudulent activities within the ministry

The arrest occurred on Sunday, February 4, with allegations pointing to his complicity in an N8 billion scam

FCT, Abuja - Abubakar Ahmad Sirika, the younger brother of former Aviation Minister Hadi Abubakar Sirika, was taken into custody by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

As reported by Channels TV, the arrest occurred on Sunday, February 4, and is related to ongoing inquiries into activities within the Aviation Ministry.

The ex-minister has been accused of contracting government projects to his family members. Photo Credit: FAAN/EFCC

Source: Facebook

During his tenure as minister, Sirika is alleged to have committed several offences, including conspiracy, misuse of authority, misallocation of public funds, overpricing of contracts, breach of trust, and involvement in money laundering, totalling N8,069,176,864.

The Commission claims that this amount is associated with four aviation contracts awarded by the former minister to Engirios Nigeria Limited, which his younger brother owns.

According to the agency, in addition to being identified as the MD/CEO of the company, Abubakar is the sole authorized signatory for its two bank accounts held in Zenith and Union banks, The Nation reported.

Controversy of contracts awarded by ex-minister

Insiders at the EFCC have disclosed that Sirika knowingly assigned contracts to his sibling, Abubakar. He has held a civil service position as a deputy director at Level 16 in the Federal Ministry of Water Resources since 2000.

The former minister granted the contracts that sparked controversy to Engirios Nigeria Limited.

The first contract, dated August 18, 2022, involved the construction of a Terminal Building at Katsina Airport, with a price tag of N1,345,586,500.

The second contract, awarded on November 3, 2022, aimed to establish a Fire Truck Maintenance and Refurbishment Centre at Katsina Airport, costing N3.8 billion.

On February 3, 2023, the third contract was awarded for installing lifts, air conditioners, and a power generator's housing at Aviation House in Abuja, totalling N615 million.

According to Sahara Reporters, another contract was awarded on May 5, 2023, for procuring Magnus Aircraft and a simulator for the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology in Zaria, amounting to N2.2 billion.

It has been revealed that the former minister paid N3.2 billion to his younger brother's company, Engirios Nigerian Limited, out of the total contract sum.

This money was then transferred to various entities, with no evidence of work being done on any of the contracted items.

Currently, Abubakar Sirika is in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he is providing further details on the financial transactions of the ministry.

His older brother, Hadi Sirika, allegedly supervised these activities.

Nigeria Air: EFCC commences investigation on alleged fraud, Keyamo confirms

Meanwhile, a fresh update has been revealed on the controversial Nigeria Air deal overseen by the previous administration.

This update was released by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

During a live interview on national TV, Keyamo declared publicly that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had commenced a probe into the scandal.

Source: Legit.ng