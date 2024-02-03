Intending pilgrims for the 2024 hajj exercise have been told to pay N4.9 million as announced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

The Nigerian Hajj Commission intends N4.9m fare for the 2024 pilgrimage. Photo Credit: AHMAD AL-RUBAYE

Source: Getty Images

According to Fatima Sanda Usara, Assistant Director of Public Affairs at NAHCON, pilgrims from Southern states are expected to pay N4,899,000, those from Northern states N4,699,000, and individuals from Yola and Maiduguri will pay N4,679,000 for the upcoming Hajj.

The commission has set a deadline of February 12th for prospective pilgrims to transfer funds to service providers, ensuring compliance before the February 29th cutoff.

As reported by Daily Trust, pilgrims paid just over N3 million for the Hajj in 2023.

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, had initially aimed to keep the 2024 Hajj fare at the initial deposit of N4.5 million.

However, this plan was disrupted by the mid-week Naira crash, leading to an unfortunate adjustment due to the instability in the Dollar exchange rate. Despite Chairman Arabi's commendable efforts to maintain the cost, the recent fluctuations compelled a necessary change.

In late January, Chairman Arabi actively worked to secure significant discounts from service providers in Saudi Arabia to lower costs for prospective pilgrims.

Fall of Naira behind increase in hajj fee - NAHCON

However, due to a sudden fluctuation in currency values, the Commission had to make a decisive move to maintain the reduced Hajj costs. Without this action, the 2024 pilgrimage expenses could have surged to around N6,000,000.

Chairman Arabi expressed regret, attributing the decision to the will of Allah and the tight deadline of February 25th, leaving limited time to explore alternative options.

NAHCON announces these adjusted costs to meet the impending remittance deadline, advising pilgrims to settle their Hajj fare by Monday, February 12th, to facilitate the necessary fund transfers.

FG appoints 3 airlines for Hajj operation in 2024, shares locations

In another report, the federal government has approved three airlines to convey passengers in the country for the 2024 Hajj.

It approved three air cargo companies to airfreight pilgrims' excess luggage.

The clearance reaffirms the government's dedication to providing Nigerian pilgrims with a seamless experience.

