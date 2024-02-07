Police arrested a man in Adamawa state who poses as a ghost to scam people of their money

The man, Muhamad Abubakar, popularly known as Malam Sabo, would change his voice to either female or child, depending on his victim

The arrest was made by the Adamawa police command

- The Adamawa state police command has apprehended a 59-year-old man who allegedly defrauded unsuspecting victims by pretending to be a ghost.

The man, identified as Muhammad Abubakar, also known as Malam Sabo, was said to be a notorious 419 who used various disguises to swindle people of their money.

Police arrest a man who poses as ghost to defraud people. Photo: X/@PoliceNG; Ghost picture used for illustration purposes

Source: Getty Images

According to the , Abubakar would hide his identity and change his voice to sound like a woman or a child, claiming to be a ghost who needed help or had a message for his targets.

He would then ask for money or other valuables from his victims, promising to reward them or grant their wishes, Sahara Reporters reported.

The statement read in part:

"Adamawa state Police Command on 5/2/2024 arrested a 59years old Man for frequently defrauding Members of the public."

"The suspect, Muhammad Abubakar, a.k.a Malam Sabo, is said to be a habitual 419 who specializes in defrauding Members of the public in a disguised manner."

Nigerians react to the news

The news of the living 'ghost' has gotten many talking on social media. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments under the post below:

@Sadiq_ibrahim1 said:

"Local yahoo don fail."

@Funkemyfun commented:

"How do we categorise this now? hunger or poverty? Just jail him please, too many crimes ongoing in our society"

@ayooluwa_paul said:

"Ghost mode sef na format now"

@EDADURI commented:

"Format just full everywhere....... wasting talent. Please you can Help him to become a permanent ghost."

@ucheorji said:

"If a career narcotic criminal with stolen mandate can be imposed on Nigerians then this kind of little crime should be overlooked."

Man and wife stage fake kidnap to extort N5m from family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a couple was arrested on the count of faking their own abduction in order to extort money from relatives.

The couple revealed that they were planning to use proceeds from the self-kidnap to procure properties in Lagos. They said that they resorted to the illegal act because they had no financial support from family members.

Police arrested the couple and issued a warning to the public against the reigning trend of self-abduction.

Source: Legit.ng