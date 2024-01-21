A Kano-based lawyer, Umar Sa'ad Hassan, said it is common knowledge that Sanusi is close to Governor Abba Yusuf's administration

Umar said the government of Governor Yusuf will have to tie the current emir to something wrong before Sanusi can be reinstated as emir

During a chat with Legit.ng, he also said the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje will need the support of notable figures from the NNPP with his term to win back Kano

Kano state - A professional negotiator and mediator, Umar Sa'ad Hassan, has revealed how the government of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf can reinstate the dethroned emir, Sanusi Lamido back to the throne.

Umar said the only thing stopping Governor Yusuf from reinstating Sanusi as emir of Kano is the political implications.

Kano-Based lawyer says It would only be easier to reinstate Sanusi If they can tie something wrong to the current emir

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the Kano-based said no government wants to destruct the monarchical system of the Kano people especially when the current emir has not done anything wrong.

The learner said the easiest way to reinstate Sanusi as Emir of Kano if the Kano state government can pin something wrong on the current emir

“Sanusi's closeness to the Abba Yusuf administration has never been a secret. The only thing I feel stopping him are the political implications. No government wants to be the one to tamper with the Emirship especially when the current emir has not done anything wrong. If they can tie the current emir to something, it would be a much easier sell.

“They can force him in but it might not go down well with the people. It would only be easier if they can pin something on the current emir.”

Umar also spoke about former Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje can revive his political career in the state after the Supreme Court reversed the sack of Governor Yusuf.

He said Ganduje has hope of reviving and winning over the state because the All Progressives Congress (APC) has structures in the state.

The lawyer said the APC national chairman will need to poach some notable politicians from the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) alongside the support of key players in his party to start a chance of winning back the state.

“The APC is not the most loved party in Kano right now but the good thing for it is that at least it has a structure in the state

“He would have to rally key players in the party and hopefully poach some important political figures in the NNPP like Kwankwaso did when he wanted to fight the APC”

Kano Gov's mother prays for former Emir Sanusi's reinstatement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Naja’atu Yusuf, the mother to Governor Yusuf prayed for the reinstatement of Sanusi as emir of Kano. The governor’s mother prayed that Sanusi be reinstated to the throne of his fore-bearers, ‘Gidan Dabo’.

She stated this when Sanusi's mother visited her at her residence following the victory of Governor Yusuf at the Supreme Court.

