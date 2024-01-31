Nigerian singer Simi recently shared her thoughts about the state of the country and its economy

In a post shared on X (Formerly Twitter), Simi noted that the country is currently on the brink of an implosion if things don't change quickly

The singer shared that many people in the country are currently suffering beyond despair with the insane rise in the cost of living

Famously outspoken singer Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi, has sparked reactions online with her recent comments about Nigeria.

Simi spoke about the current economic crisis bedevilling the country in a post on her X handle.

She noted that many Nigerians were suffering beyond despair, and more had been pushed into poverty with some of the economic reforms implemented by President Bola Tinubu.

Simi noted that an impending implosion was brewing within the country if things didn't start shaking up soon.

Simi appeals to the government to soften the economic grip

In her post, the mother of one noted that something has to give if the government doesn't want a full-blown crisis on its hands.

Simi's post is coming hours after the Naira hit a record low in the foreign exchange market. The Naira was sold at the rate of N1,487 to a dollar.

Read an excerpt of Simi's comment below:

"People are suffering. I don't even know what to say. Something has to give before everything crumbles."

See Simi's tweet below:

See how netizens reacted to Simi's comment

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Simi's tweet about the country's economy in crisis:

@JustECP:

"We thought we've seen the worst from Bubu, until BAT entered... This Shege is now premium."

@A_Abby_Abi:

"The suffering is deep. The number of beggars is on the increase daily. You see them and your heart breaks because you're also just hanging by a thread. Nigerians need to wake up."

@GistAdmirer:

"But @SympLySimi, you supported Tinubu doing campaign. Why are you complaining?"

@God_of_X:

"Laughing because Nigeria is reaping the product of their bigotry."

@DOgbijo:

"Tinubu is the one to give."

@freel_28464:

"Yes , many can’t even afford the basics anymore."

@NworieFlorence:

"For real o. It's getting serious everyday. Na so so complain you go dey hear once person come back from market."

@Iamtobiogunjimi:

"Do u know how it feel not to have money to get my mother off d hospital when she was sick. But she give up d ghost sha."

