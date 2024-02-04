Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - Jamila Bio Ibrahim, Nigeria's minister of youth, has said it is not certain that the federal government will increase the monthly allowance of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Bio Ibrahim stated this while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme, on February 4.

With food inflation and increasing cost of living over the past months, there have been calls by young Nigerians serving in the NYSC scheme that the federal government raise their monthly allowance colloquially called, 'alawee'.

Asked whether or not there are immediate plans to increase the monthly allowance of corps members on Sunday, February 4, the minister replied:

“We can’t say for sure. We all understand that resources are dwindling, even oil revenues are not as they used to be, but we will find innovative ways of ensuring that corps members’ welfare are well-taken of."

Legit.ng reports that corps members currently receive N33,000 as allowance, a development that was ratified in January 2020.

