The federal government has publicly declared that corp members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) will no longer be deployed to some states

During an interview on national TV, Minister of Youth Jamila Ibrahim made this declaration, describing these states as “very unsafe”

She also recounted that reforms are ongoing to revisit the allowance of corp members and turn the NYSC into a revenue-making agency

FCT, Abuja - The government recently announced that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) will no longer send corps members to states deemed “very unsafe.”

This decision comes in response to growing concerns about the safety of participants, as instances of kidnappings have occurred in different parts of the country during their mandatory national service.

Minister of Youth Jamila Ibrahim discussed these precautions on the “Sunday Politics” show on Channels Television, highlighting the program’s commitment to safety by assigning corps members exclusively to secure states, among other measures.

As quoted by The Nation:

“As an immediate intervention of the government and the NYSC as an agency, we have stopped posting corps members to the very unsafe states.

“We have been doing it in the past. There are states we have not been posting corps members to, to ensure their safety.”

The minister emphasised the importance of collaboration among different government bodies to guarantee the well-being and security of corps members.

“When it comes to security matters, it is a multi-sectoral approach. So, it is not the NYSC alone and the ministry that is involved. We are working with security outlets to ensure corps members are safe.

“We are also working on group transportation strategies for them to ensure that they are transported to and from camps safely and to their destinations”, she said.

FG to revisit corp members’ allowance

Ibrahim mentioned that the federal government is in the process of restructuring the NYSC program to better match the current conditions in the country, with a particular focus on allowances.

She added:

“When it comes to remuneration, we are looking at the holistic funding of the NYSC. You are all aware that we have announced a reform of the NYSC scheme itself. We want the scheme to go beyond being a social programme of the government."

She added that the changes will turn the NYSC into a money-making organisation and equip corps members for the workforce.

