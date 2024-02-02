Alleged N109b Fraud: How EFCC Deceived Me to Admit Involvement, Ex-AGF Ahmed Idris Opens Up
- The former accountant general of the federation, Ahmed Idris, is being prosecuted for abuse of office and money laundering, among other offences
- Legit.ng reports that Idris is being particularly tried for allegedly mismanaging over N109 billion
- However, on Thursday, February 1, Idris claimed that he was misled by EFCC to admit his involvement in the massive fraud
FCT, Abuja - Ahmed Idris, former accountant-general of the federation (AGF), has accused the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) of deceiving him to admit to the allegations against him.
Idris was accused of siphoning public funds to the tune of about N109.4 billion.
In a new twist on Thursday, February 1, Idris claimed that the EFCC obtained his statement under duress. The claim necessitated a trial-within-trial at the federal capital territory (FCT) high court to determine the veracity of his claim, according to The Cable.
Legit.ng reports that Idris is standing trial alongside three others: his company, Godfrey Olusegun Akindele and Mohammed Kudu Usman.
Countering Idris' claim, EFCC's lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), applied to tender video evidence that contained a recorded interview of the first (Idris) to third defendants at the commission’s monitoring unit chairman’s office as an exhibit before the court.
However, Idris' lawyer objected to the admissibility of the video clip, Vanguard newspaper noted.
The case has been adjourned to Wednesday, March 20, for continuation of hearing in the trial-within-trial.
EFCC arrests Idris over alleged massive fraud
Legit.ng reported that the EFCC arrested Idris, who was the serving AGF, in connection with the alleged diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion.
The serving AGF was arrested on Monday, May 16, 2022.
