The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reeled out its milestones for the year 2022

At the ministerial briefing in Abuja on Thursday, December 15 the commission's chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa said it recovered billions from looters

Bawa revealed that N30billion was also recovered from the ongoing investigation on the suspended AGF Ahmed Idris

In the mix of the alleged N80 billion fraud perpetrated by Ahmed Idris, the suspended and embattled accountant-general of the federation, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed fresh updates.

As reported by the New Telegraph, the EFCC stated that it was able to recover N30 billion from the embattled Idris during the course of investigations, and interrogations into the scandal.

EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa says there will be an auction for 150 houses recovered from looters.

The commission's chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa reeled out this fact on Thursday, December 15 at the ministerial briefing.

Bawa speaks on recovered looted assets and auctioning

While speaking at the briefing, the EFCC boss revealed that the suspended AGF is currently undergoing prosecution of over N109 billion in fraud.

Reeling out the achievement of the commission from the beginning of the year, Bawa disclosed that the commission had recoveries of N134, 33,759,574.25, $121,769,076.30, £21,020.00, €156,925.00, ¥21,350.00, CFA300, 000.00 among others.

Similarly, Bawa revealed that 3,615 culprits were convicted in one year while also revealing that the nationwide auctioning of forfeited cars will also follow with that of house auctioning.

