FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of some assets of the former Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Idris for allegedly stealing N109 billion from the Nigerian government.

His co-defendants are Godfrey Olusegun Akindele, Mohammed Usman and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited.

Top EFCC sources said assets the embattled former AGF forfeited temporarily to the government include the sums of $899,900 and N304,490,160.95, Premium Times reported.

They also include 15 properties in Kano and Abuja. It was gathered that the court issued the interim forfeiture of the assets on Tuesday, December 13.

List of former AGF Ahmed Idris' properties placed on interim forfeiture

Kano City Mall/Al Ikhlas Shopping Mall located at Mandwawarti, Kano

One-storey Shopping Complex at Ladanai, Kano

Corner Shops at Ladanai, Kano

A duplex at Karsana, Abuja

Royal Duplex at Deneji Quarters, Kano

A Duplex at Plot 271, New Jersey Street, Efab Blue Fountain Estate, Abuja

Nine properties linked to the second respondent, Mohammed Kudu Usman, which are located in Abuja, Niger and Nasarawa states, were also ordered forfeited in the interim.

They include:

Plots of land with shops in Chanchaga LGA, Niger state

37 hectares of farmland with livestock located along Minna-Bida Road in Niger state

Bungalow flats at Gwarimpa, Abuja

Bungalow buildings at Masaka, Nasarawa state

Plots of land at Dutse Alhaji Abuja

13 plots of land at Integrated City, Minna, Niger state.

EFCC reveals amount it recovered from embattled Ahmed Idris

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the EFCC stated that it had been able to recover N30 billion from the embattled Idris during the course of investigations, and interrogations.

The commission's chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa said this on Thursday, December 15 at the ministerial briefing.

