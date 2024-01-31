EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, has revealed that a religious sect in Nigeria was responsible for laundering money for terrorists in Nigeria

Olukoyede also disclosed that a religious organisation was caught protecting a money launderer after the money laundered was traced to the religious organisation's account

According to the EFCC chairman, they received a restraining order on getting to the religious organisation to carry out their investigation

Ola Olukoyede, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has disclosed how the agency got to know a religious sect in Nigeria was laundering money for terrorists.

The EFCC boss also revealed that another religious body was caught protecting a money launderer after the anti-graft agency traced some money allegedly laundered to the bank account of the organisation.

Olukoyede made the revelation on Wednesday, January 31, at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, where the EFCC had organised a one-day dialogue on “Youth, Religion, and the Fight against Corruption.”

He stressed that religious institutions, bodies, organisations and sects are also guilty of money laundering.

The EFCC boss added that when the officers got to the religious organisation about the money laundering traced to the religious organisation, there came a restraining order that obstructed their investigation.

His statement partly reads:

“A religious sect in this country had been found to be laundering money for terrorists.”

Present at the event was Vice President Kashim Shettima; President Bola Tinubu's minister of budget and national planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; minister of justice and the attorney general of the federation, Lateef Fagbemi; the immediate past minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola.

The event was organised as part of the EFCC campaigns against corruption, money laundering and other vices among the youths.

Source: Legit.ng