An EFCC operative, Kazeem Yusuf, has testified before a federal high court in Abuja against former minister of finance Bashir Yuguda

Yusuf told the court that Yuguda diverted N4.6 billion meant for security funds to organised prayer against insecurity in Nigeria

Yuguda is on trial with the former national security adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki, former Sokoto state governor Attahiru Bafarawa, his son and his company

FCT, Abuja - An officer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kazeem Yusuf, told a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court yesterday that N4.6 billion was allegedly diverted to organise prayer for Nigeria.

Yusuf spoke while testifying as the second prosecution witness (PW2) in the trial of Bashir Yuguda, former minister of state for finance,

EFCC in court over Dasuki gate

Yuguda is standing trial alongside former National Security Adviser (NSA) Col Sambo Dasuki (retd); former Sokoto state governor Attahiru Bafarawa; his son, Sagir, and Dalhatu Investment Limited, a company owned by Bafarawa.

The defendants are facing 25 counts of misappropriation, criminal breach of trust and receiving stolen property.

Led in evidence by EFCC counsel Rotimi Jacobs, the witness said an investigation was carried out after the commission received a petition from the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA.

How EFCC exposes ex-Jonathan's minister of finance in N4.6bn fraud

He said the investigation revealed that "Dalhatu Investment Limited was one of the 78 companies alleged to have received money from ONSA without any documents to show that they bided for contracts."

Yusuf said an analysis of the statement of account of Dalhatu Investment Limited by EFCC from UBA revealed that the company got N4.6 billion from ONSA.

He added that the amount was paid in instalments between 2014 and 2015, noting that N783 million, being part of the money, came from the SAS account.

Former minister, son, company in court over N4.6bn fraud

Yusuf said in a written statement that Sagir, who represented the company, told the EFCC that "the money was meant for prayers for the country because of the insecurity prevalent at that time."

He said Sagir later gave a breakdown of how the N4.6 billion was spent, including a list of beneficiaries.

The witness said Senator Abdallah Wali, who received N580 million from the company, told EFCC the money was for his governorship election campaign in Sokoto in 2015.

He also told the EFCC team that the former secretary of the Pilgrims and Welfare Agency, PWA, in Sokoto State, Muazu Madawaki, received N322 million, which he claimed was for payment of hajj seats for some Sokoto indigenes.

