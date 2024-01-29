The impeached Speaker of the Ogun House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, was arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta.

The EFCC arraigned Oluomo and two others for allegedly diverting N2.5 billion belonging to the Assembly

However, the presiding judge, Justice Agatha Okeke, adjourned the case to February 29 and March 1.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the impeached Speaker of the Ogun House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, and two other principal career officers, Dayo Samuel and Adeyemo Adedeji, before a Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta,

Oluomo and the two others were arraigned over alleged misappropriation of public funds running into N2.5 billion, The Punch reported.

Impeached Ogun speaker Oluomo, 2 others dragged to court over N2.5bn fraud Photo Credit:@ConcernedNig1/@officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

He allegedly committed this financial fraud while he was the Speaker of the Assembly in 2022.

The court discovered that the EFCC counsel could not make it shortly after the trio entered the dock on Monday, January 29.

The presiding judge, Justice Agatha Okeke, however, adjourned the case to February 29 and March 1.

Oluomo accused of diverting billions of naira

In September 2022, the anti-graft agency arrested and later arraigned Oluomo for allegedly diverting N2.5 billion belonging to the Assembly, in suit no: FHC/AB/61C/2022.

The impeached Speaker, Adeyemo and Oladayo were accused of forging receipts and signatures to divert billions of naira from the legislative house.

Ogun assembly lawmakers Impeach speaker

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oluomo was removed from office through impeachment during the plenary session held on Tuesday, January 23. Among the 36 members present, 18 voted in favour of the impeachment.

Oluomo faced impeachment allegations related to embezzlement, arrogance, and other misconduct charges. Subsequently, the assembly swiftly appointed Oludaisi Elemide as the new Speaker in response to Oluomo's removal.

Lawmaker gives reason behind Speaker’s impeachment

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that an Ogun state assembly lawmaker representing the Obafemi Owode constituency, Soneye Kayode, addressed the sequence of occurrences leading to the removal of Oluomo from the position of the speaker.

Kayode asserted that assembly members were reluctant to choose Oluomo as the speaker.

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership insisted on his selection due to his experience. The lawmaker further alleged that Oluomo misappropriated funds intended for state legislators.

Source: Legit.ng