Ondo, Akure - The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said he picked Dr. Olayide Adelami as his Deputy Governor because he considered him highly qualified and well-equipped to carry out the responsibilities of the office.

Aiyedatiwa said notable personalities, including traditional rulers and religious leaders, have commended the appointment of Adelami, The Punch reported.

The governor stated this while speaking at the Government House, Akure on Friday, January 26.

He added that it was for the same reason that he chose Tayo Oluwatuyi as the Secretary to the State Government.

“The time for a deputy governor has come, because the responsibilities have been immense, and I am grateful for the capable hands of Dr. Adelami and the prompt action of the SSG, Oluwatuyi, who has already begun his duties.

According to Aiyedatiwa, overwhelming reactions that greeted the nomination and appointment of the duo showed that he made the right choices for both positions.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aiyedatiwa nominated Adelami, a kinsman of late former governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, as his deputy governor.

Chief Adelami, who hails from Owo local government area of the state, retired as deputy-clerk to the National Assembly in April 2018.

Adelami was an APC governorship aspirant in 2020 but stepped down for the late Akeredolu.

Ondo Assembly announces date to screen Adelami

The Ondo state House of Assembly screened the deputy governor, Adelami, on Thursday, January 25.

Olatuji Oshati, Chairman, House Committee on Information confirmed to newsmen the date of Adelami's screening in a statement.

He noted that the name of the Deputy Governor nominee was received from the governor on Wednesday by the Speaker Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji on behalf of the House.

