American pop star Madonna has been accused of trafficking children from Malawi through her non-profit organisation, Raising Malawi

A charitable organisation, Ethiopian World Federation, blew the whistle on the pop star's dealings and called on the government to look into the matter

Ethiopian World Federation alleged that children taken from Malawi were being exploited among other things

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

US pop star Madonna has been accused of trafficking children from Malawi and using them for social experiments. The award-winning singer has a soft spot for the African country and she even has a non-profit organisation named Raising Malawi.

Madonna has been accused of trafficking children from Malawi through her organisation Raising Malawi. Image: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Madonna has visited the country several times and has even adopted four children including the famous David Banda who she adopted in 2008.

Madonna is being accused of using children from Malawi for social experiments

The award-winning singer has been accused of having hidden agendas when adopting children from Malawi. According to a Twitter user @itsnatlydenise, people started raising questions when David Banda started dressing up as a lady in dresses, makeup and earrings.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The families of the other children who were adopted by Madonna have also stated that she is not keeping her end of their agreement which was to grant them visiting rights.

A non-profit organisation asks the Malawian government to investigate Madonna's organisation Raising Malawi

According to Evie magazine, an organisation called Ethiopian World Federation (EWF) has looked into the matter and called on the government to investigate Madonna's adoptive agency.

EWF is arguing that the Material Girl hitmaker is hiding behind the guise of an adoptive agency while the children are being abused.

Madonna hails Rema

The Nigerian music industry continues to get global recognition, and fans are super proud of this. Divine Ikubor who is better known by his stage name, Rema, gave Nigerians something to be excited about a video that trended on social media.

In the video posted by @goldmyne, the singer is seen backstage with award-winning American music star, Madonna.

Sharing an embrace, Madonna commended the singer on his show and complimented him on being a great performer.

Source: Briefly.co.za