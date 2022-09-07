A reverend sister who specialises in buying children in the south south region has been arrested by the police

The woman identiied as Maureen Wechinwu was arrested at her residence in Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers state

According to the police, the children rescued from the suspected trafficker were aged between seven and nine

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested a suspected child trafficker, Maureen Wechinwu, who claims to be a Reverend Sister and confessed she ‘buys’ the children.

The police had, based on intelligence reports, arrested Maureen at her residence in Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, and rescued 15 children from her home.

Maureen Wechinwu has been arrested by the police in Rivers state. Photo: Vanguard Newspaper

The Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, revealed that the children rescued from the suspected trafficker were aged between seven and nine, adding that the suspect would be prosecuted upon completion of investigations.

Eboka said preliminary investigations have shown that the children were picked from different parts of the South-South states and were being sold.

He said it took over 24 hours before the children were able to narrate their experiences to the police, adding that they were being tortured and maybe hypnotised as well.

He said: “On September 3, Operation Restore Peace Personnel of the Command, acting on credible information regarding a hideout of child traffickers, stormed Omuigwe Abuja Phase II, Aluu, in Ikwerre Local Government Area, where a lady who claimed to be Rev. Sister Maureen Wechinwu, aged 44 years, was arrested.

“Fifteen children were rescued and the case transferred to CP Monitoring Unit for discrete investigation.

Maureen Wechinwu, in an interview, stated that she had become a disgrace to her people and to herself, insisting that she is not into trafficking.

Maureen said: “I run an orphanage with children of mad people. Fransisca Onyinyechi, who was given birth to by a mad woman in Ogbogoro community market, is one.

“I cannot say that I am a reverend sister now that I am a disgrace. But I believe I was earlier.

“I am of the Ladies of Victory Missionary Sisters. It is in England, a foreign congregation. I am the only Nigerian in it.

“Some of the children are mad people’s children. The others are brought to me by one Mr. Victor.

“Sometimes he comes with them in twos. One Miss Alice brought two to me. Alice said since I am a beginner that I should take them.

“Sometimes when Victor brings children, he will be demanding money. But due to the pressure on me sometimes I give N50,000, N60,000, and N100,000.

